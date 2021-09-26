Abdul Kadir Molla becomes SBAC Bank chairman

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 09:42 pm

Renowned entrepreneur and industrialist Abdul Kadir Molla has been elected the new chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited. 

He was unanimously elected chairman of the bank on Sunday at the 126th board meeting held at the bank's head office in Motijheel, says a press release.

He has been a sponsor director since the inception of the bank in 2013.

Prominent businessman of the country, Abdul Kadir Molla is the founder, chairman and managing director of the Thermex Group Limited, which is the forefront of the garment sector. 

The fully export-oriented group has more than 14 international standard affiliates named Thermax Spinning Ltd, Thermax Knit Yarn Ltd, Thermax Yarn Dyeing Ltd, Thermax Woven Dyeing Ltd, Adury Apparels Ltd, Adury Knit Composite Ltd etc. 

He has a good reputation in overseas business. All the industries and institutes of Thermax Group are in State of the Art under the dynamic leadership of Abdul Kadir Molla.

Abdul Kadir Molla has been honoured as Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the government and also the recipient of the award of TAX LORD Family (Kar Bahadur Paribar) of the National Board of Revenue. 

Abdul Kadir Molla, who has a master's degree in Commerce, is also well known as a great educator who established many educational institutions all over the country. 

As a part of social responsibility, he expanded his work in the educational sectors as well for his commitment to spreading the light of education to the future generation of Bangladesh. 

He is the founder of Panch Kandi Degree College, Monohardi, Narsingdi. He owns educational institutes like Abdul Kadir Molla City College, NKM High School and Homes, Abdul Kadir Molla International School under the Majid Molla Foundation. 

More than hundreds of educational institutes are operating with his financial assistance. 
 

