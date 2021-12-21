Abdul Kader contests in BASIS executive committee election

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:19 pm

Wisdom Valley Managing Director Abdul Kader is contesting in the Executive Committee election of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services-BASIS for 2022-2023 term. 

With 15-year working experience in the country's information technology sector, Abdul Kader wished to work on five issues if elected.

Abdul Kader intends to provide necessary support to BASIS members to expand their business in the development of software services in the local market.

He will work to ensure quality services and achieve success in the global market by upgrading the IT industry to international standards.

Will ensure an active participation in the formulation of government policies and business development for the development of domestic software through coordination with other associations concerned in the IT industry.

To play a pioneering role in providing all the services related to international standards such as ISO, CMMI and other quality certifications for the business advancement of all members.

To work on issues of interest for all members through the BASIS Secretariat and to assist the members in obtaining bank loans for business needs on easy terms. I wish your spontaneous participation, support and blessings in the forthcoming BASIS elections to achieve and implement these goals.

Above all, the government is working for the development of the country with various initiatives of the Digital Bangladesh Vision. Abdul Kader has participated in the BASIS election this time to work on the 5 issues for the development of the information technology sector with everyone in future in a systematic way.

