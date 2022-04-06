Abdul Hannan Khan new MD and CEO of SIBL Securities Limited

Abdul Hannan Khan has been appointed as managing director and CEO of SIBL Securities Ltd.

He was recently promoted to Deputy Managing Director of Social Islami Bank Limited, said a press release.

Khan also served as SEVP and Company Secretary of SIBL from 2017.

Besides his role as Company Secretary, he was also the Secretary of the Executive Committee, Board Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee of SIBL.

Before joining SIBL, he successfully played the role of company secretary, head of human resources division and head of branding and marketing division at various private commercial banks.

He started his career with Al-Baraka Bank Limited in 1991 and has more than 27 years of diversified leadership experience in the banking sector and various regulatory and corporate affairs relating to the bank and capital market as well.

An MBA holder from the University of Dhaka, Khan completed his BCom and MCom in Management from the same university.

He travelled the USA, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India, Maldives, Sri-Lanka and Nepal for attending trainings, workshops and seminars.