Abdul Hamid made Prime Insurance CEO 

Abdul Hamid FCA has been announced as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Prime Insurance Company Limited (PICL).

Before joining PILC, Hamid served as the Additional Managing Director at Eastland Insurance Company Limited and Meghna Insurance Company Limited, reads a press release issued in this regard.

He also served in Eastern Insurance Co Ltd, Asia Insurance Co Ltd, Northern Islami Insurance Ltd, and Meghna Petroleum Limited, holding different vital positions at the senior management level for the last 26 years, adds the release.

Hamid obtained his master's degree with honours in accounting from Dhaka University (DU).

The freshly appointed PICL CEO is a fellow Chartered Accountant and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), and a fellow member of the Institute of Internal Auditors of Bangladesh and USA.

Hamid was also a member of the IMF Technical Mission on Compilation of OFC's Survey: Preparation of Rationalized Input Template (RIT) as per IMF's Reporting Format of Non-Life insurance sector in Bangladesh.