ABCCI holds Annual General Meeting 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 07:26 pm

The AGM 2021 were actively participated by members and board of the ABCCI at the residence of the  Australian High Commissioner His Excellency Jeremy Bruer

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ABCCI) recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by members and the board of directors of the ABCCI at the residence of the Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer, according to a press statement.

ABCCI President Obaidur Rahman chaired the AGM.

Speaking on the occasion, Jeremy Bruer said he wanted the chamber to extend the business relationship between Australia and Bangladesh.

He said the two countries have an approximate $2.6 billion worth of trade at this moment which can be further expanded with the recently signed Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) agreement between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the chamber's Senior Vice President Moynul Islam proposed several amendments to the Articles of Association and took votes for adoption and acceptance.

He also welcomed the newly appointed board members.

Jobayer Tansim Ahmed, director (Administration) of ABCCI, presented the annual activity report at the meeting, where he spoke about the challenges, the chamber faced during coronavirus variant Omicron-induced restrictions on general activities.

The chamber's Vice President Ibnul Wara expressed condolences for the sudden demise of Secretary-General Shakil Ahmed Khan.

He also addressed suggestions and issues raised by general members and concluded with a vote of thanks to Jeremy Bruer.

