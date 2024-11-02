ABC Real Estate Limited is proud to announce the official launch ORCHARD at Ispahani Colony

Press Release
02 November, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:21 am

ABC Real Estate Limited is proud to announce the official launch ORCHARD at Ispahani Colony

A Joint Venture Development Agreement was recently signed between ABC and Ispahani in a modest ceremony at ABC House in Banani. Mr Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of Ispahani Group, and Mr Subhash Chandra Ghosh, Chairman of ABC, represented their respective organisations.

Directors Mr Rashed Chowdhury, Engr. Nashid Islam, Ms Srabanti Datta, Engr. Shougata Ghosh, Mr. Omar Chowdhury, Mr. Aamer Chowdhury and senior officials Engr. Ashim Kumar Joardar, Mr. D.N Chatterjee, Maj. Manzur Hossain (Retd.) etc. Representing Ispahani, Mr Mirza Ahmed Ispahani, Director, Engr. Md. Manwar Hossain, GM Construction, and other key personnel attended the ceremony on behalf of ABC.

Volumezero Ltd. designed the Orchard and aims to be an international-standard residential solution for sophisticated and elite citizens. The exclusive gated community, featuring 143 apartments and 20 lifestyle facilities, offers a smart urban lifestyle enriched with top-tier facilities and services within a resort-like environment.

ABC Real Estate is the proud developer of Dhaka's best-gated community project, The Oasis at Ispahani Colony. It was completed in record time with the best combination of aesthetics, functionality, and lifestyle features. Based on this success, ABC drew an overwhelming response for The Orchard at Ispahani Colony during the soft launch period.

