ABC Real Estate completes housing project within record time

28 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
For the first time in Dhaka, a large-scale housing project, outfitted with numerous outstanding features, is being completed within a record-breaking time. 

ABC Real Estate Ltd., in collaboration with Free School Street Property Ltd. (an Ispahani Group company) is on the verge of completing a modern gated community complex in the heart of Dhaka, named The Oasis at Ispahani Colony.

A pre-handover Session was held in Dhaka on 27 May to brief the future residents about the technical details and to prepare them for handover.

"The Oasis at Ispahani Colony" houses 457 apartments in 9 towers, 600 car parking in 2 underground levels, comprehensive infrastructural facilities and more than 30 lifestyle zones. It is meticulously designed to cater to the needs and aspirations of modern urban life. With a focus on sustainability, the project integrates eco-friendly initiatives, integrated security system and a wellness scheme.

In the briefing session, the senior management personnel of the Oasis project and ABC presented the concept, construction details and unique points of this mammoth project. Chief Architect of the project Md Foyezullah, Chief Structural Consultant Prof Shamim Z. Basunia and various technical experts extensively discussed the technical features of this massive project.

ABC Facilities, the company assigned for management of the property and facilities after handover, made a detailed presentation of the management process to assure clients about the best upkeep of this enormous complex. Srabanti Datta and Shougata Ghosh, directors of ABC Real Estate, were also present at the occasion to exchange views with the clients.

Srabanti Datta commented, "ABC believes that a commitment can be kept in business only through the combination of right planning, hard work and high ethics. This philosophy helps ABC keep up an immaculate reputation in construction & housing industry for more than 50 years. Hence, despite the severe obstacles like Covid-19 pandemic, import crisis, inflation etc. during construction period, ABC took the challenge of completing The Oasis successfully within shortest possible time. Today, we achieved that difficult goal, and now we can proudly claim that 'The Oasis at Ispahani Colony' shall stand as a glorious example of excellence & efficiency in this metropolitan city's housing scene."

