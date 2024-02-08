ABB leadership congratulates NBR Chairman on reappointment

A delegation of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) led by its Chairman Selim RF Hussain, made a courtesy call on the Chairman of the National Board of Revenue and Senior Secretary, Internal Resources Division Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

ABB leaders congratulated him on his reappointment, reads a press release.

ABB Secretary General and Managing Director & CEO of Prime Bank PLC Hassan O. Rashid attended the meeting on February 6, 2024.

ABB leaders also discussed the tax regime in the banking sector with him and shared ABB's recommendations.