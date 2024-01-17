ABB congratulates new finance minister

A delegation of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) led by its Chairman Selim R. F. Hussain made a courtesy call on new Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP.

ABB Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of City Bank PLC Mashrur Arefin; ABB Vice Chairmen and MD & CEO, Dutch Bangla Bank PLC Abul Kashem Md. Shirin; ABB Secretary General and MD & CEO of Prime Bank PLC Hassan O. Rashid; and ABB Treasurer and MD & CEO, Midland Bank Ltd Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, were present at the meeting on January 17, 2024.

ABB leaders congratulated the Finance Minister and discussed about financial and banking sector affairs with him.