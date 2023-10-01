Abacus Speed Master Competition holds final round, prize giving ceremony

The final round of the "Abacus Speed Master" competition was organised on Friday by the 'Mozaru' e-learning platform, at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.

Fifty-one selected participants from Mojaru's Abacus course demonstrated their ability to perform rapid calculations, proving their expertise, said a press release.

Faruk Hossain who is a renowned poem writer and children's literature writer; Munir Hasan, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mathematics Olympiad Committee; Mezbaul Asif Siddiqui, Deputy Managing Director of City Bank; MD. Zafir Hasan, Child guest; Kamaluddin, Chairman of Mojaru; Alauddin Farooqui Prince, CEO; Mohaiminul Islam Shibli, Chief Operating Officer; Asad Zobair, Head of Academic, prominent children's writer; Parikshit Dey, Head of HR were present, among others.

Online education platform 'Mojaru' is working to enhance children's cognitive development and prepare them for the future. Currently, the use of Abacus in children's brain development is becoming increasingly important worldwide. Through this method, children can perform complex calculations without the need for a calculator or pen and paper, which further stimulates their brains.

Through its own app, Mojaru is teaching Abacus to more than two thousand children. The "Abacus Speed Master 2023" competition was organised with these children in mind, with the participation of nearly five hundred youngsters. The Grand Champion of the competition is Khandokar Sidratul Moontaha with a reward of one lakh taka scholarship. However, five champions were awarded twenty thousand taka scholarships from the event.

