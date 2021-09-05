AB Bank signs MoU with MetLife 

AB Bank Limited signed an MoU with MetLife for the preparedness of Bancassurance on September 5, 2021.

Tarique Afzal, President and managing director of AB Bank Limited and M Ala Uddin Ahmad, CEO of MetLife signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Abdur Rahman and Mahmudul Alam, deputy managing director of AB Bank, Jafar Sadeq Chowdhury, additional managing director, Muhammad Asif Shams, EVP, CDO, head of Bancassurance of MetLife along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.