AB Bank signs MoU with Mana Bay Water Park

Corporates

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:26 pm

Md Rezaul Shahriar, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches & Distribution, AB  Bank and Mr Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President, Mana Bay Water Park signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank PLC inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay Water Park under which AB Bank cardholders will enjoy 'Buy three tickets and get another free' from  Mana Bay Water Park. 

Md Rezaul Shahriar, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches & Distribution, AB  Bank and Mr Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President, Mana Bay Water Park signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.  

Officials of both organisations also attended the program.

