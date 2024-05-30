AB Bank signs MoU with Mana Bay Water Park

AB Bank PLC inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay Water Park under which AB Bank cardholders will enjoy 'Buy three tickets and get another free' from Mana Bay Water Park.

Md Rezaul Shahriar, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches & Distribution, AB Bank and Mr Salim Khan Surattee, Assistant Vice President, Mana Bay Water Park signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Officials of both organisations also attended the program.