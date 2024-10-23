AB Bank signs MoU with Heritage Resort

AB Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heritage Resort, under which AB Bank cardholders will enjoy special discounts on renting rooms at Heritage Resort.

The programme was arranged at Heritage Resort, Nopara, Madhabdi, Narsingdi. Mr. Shafiqul Alam, Independent Director, AB Bank, and Mr. Md. Fazlur Rahman, Director, AB Bank, were present while Mr. Tarique Afzal, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, and Mr. Menhazur Rahman Bhuiyan, Managing Director of the resort, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Mr. Reazul Islam, Additional Managing Director, AB Bank, along with other officials of both organisations, also attended the programme.