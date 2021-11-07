AB Bank signs agreement with Le Méridien Dhaka for credit card benefits

AB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Le Méridien Dhaka under which the bank's credit cardholders will get benefits at the hotel.

Under the agreement, AB Bank credit cardholders will enjoy B1G1 on deluxe rooms, B1G1 on buffet meals at Latest Recipe, and a 30% discount on health club membership from Le Méridien Dhaka, said a press release.

Sajjad Hussain, president and managing director (CC) of AB Bank Limited, and Constantinos S. Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present on the occasion.