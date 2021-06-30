AB Bank signs agreement with Electro Mart Limited

AB Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Electro Mart Limited under which AB Bank credit cardholders will avail of up to 15% discount on Konka and Gree branded Fridge.

Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank and Md Nurussaffa Babu, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, said an AB Bank press release.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.