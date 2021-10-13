AB Bank resumes remittance service operation with Western Union

Western Union has re-launched its money transfer services with AB Bank Limited enabling customers to receive remittance in cash at more than 100 AB Bank locations in the country.

As a result of this AB Bank – Western Union partnership, global senders can continue to send money to Bangladesh using Western Union's digital services in more than 75 countries and territories or via Western Union's retail agent network of more than 550,000 locations across 200+ countries and territories, said a press release on Wednesday.

In this regard, Head of the Middle East and APAC at Western Union Sohini Rajola said, "As one of the leading money transfer companies around the world, we connect the Bangladeshi diaspora to their families and communities here at home."

"AB Bank is deeply integrated with the community and we are excited to launch our service offering with them, providing a high-level customer experience," added Sohini.

President and Managing Director of AB Bank Tarique Afzal, "We are excited to be collaborating with Western Union and look forward to working together to provide the people of Bangladesh with access to convenient and reliable money transfer services."

"Remittances are an important source of family income and we are delighted to expand access and provide new choices for our customers who rely on us for their remittance needs," added Tarique.

Bangladesh ranked as South Asia's third-largest receiver of remittances in 2020, according to the World Bank. Currently, Western Union serves customers from a large network of Agent locations facilitating convenience for customers in Bangladesh.