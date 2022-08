AB Bank Limited Jatrabari Branch has commenced its services from the newly relocated premise at 16/A Mona Tower in North Jatrabari's Shaheed Faruque Road.

The bank recently relocated its Jatrabari Branch to the prime location with all banking facilities, reads a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president & managing director of the bank, inaugurated the new premises on 31 July.

Senior officials of AB Bank were present on the occasion.