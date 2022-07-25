AB Bank, Rajuk, Jhilmil Residential sign Escrow agreement

Corporates

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 05:24 pm

AB Bank, Rajuk, Jhilmil Residential sign Escrow agreement

AB Bank signed an agreement as Escrow agent for a Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) project with Jhilmil Residential BD. 

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed MP graced the signing ceremony alongside Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashi and Housing and Public Works Secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker, said a press release. 

Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah, AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal and SVC Jhilmil Residential BD Chairman Dr Sharifah Sabrina BTE Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 
 

AB Bank / Rajuk

