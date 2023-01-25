AB Bank presents smart credit card to the government and MPO-listed teachers

AB Bank Limited handed over smart credit card with easy terms to the Government and MPO-listed school teachers at Tungipara with a view to adding convenience to their lives.

A programme was organised at the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara Govt Primary School and Gimadanga Tungipara High School where the President and Managing Director of AB Bank Tarique Afzal handed over the cards to the teachers, reads a press release.

Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara municipality, Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, chairman, Patgati Union Parishad, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present at the event.