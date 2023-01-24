AB Bank presents Smart Credit Card to the government and MPO-listed teachers

AB Bank Limited handed over Smart Credit Card with easy terms to the honorable Government and MPO-listed school teachers at Tungipara with a view to add convenience to their lives.

A programme was organised at the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara (G.T.) Govt. Primary School and Gimadanga Tungipara (G.T.) High School where the President and Managing Director of AB Bank Tarique Afzal handed over the cards to the teachers, says a press release.

Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara municipality, Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, Chairman, Patgati Union Parishad, senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present at the event.