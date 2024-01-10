AB Bank PLC signs agreement with National Polymer Industries Limited

Corporates

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 06:24 pm

AB Bank PLC signs agreement with National Polymer Industries Limited

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 06:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank PLC. and National Polymer Industries Ltd. signed a "Collection Services Agreement" with a view to expediting cash transactions to its respected dealers across the country. Mr. Iftekhar Enam Awal, Head of Business, AB Bank PLC., and Mr. Abu Zafar (FCA), Chief Financial Officer, National Polymer Industries Limited (FCA) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mahmudul Alam, President and Managing Director (CC) of AB Bank PLC., Mr. K. M. Mohiuddin Ahmed, DMD & CFO, Mr. Md. Aminur Rahman, DMD & COO and Mr. Mohammad Masud Rana, Head of Corporate Finance of National Polymer Industries Limited along with other officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

38m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

6h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

6h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

43m | Videos
Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

3h | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

6h | Videos
Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

22h | Videos