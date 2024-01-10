AB Bank PLC signs agreement with National Polymer Industries Limited

AB Bank PLC. and National Polymer Industries Ltd. signed a "Collection Services Agreement" with a view to expediting cash transactions to its respected dealers across the country. Mr. Iftekhar Enam Awal, Head of Business, AB Bank PLC., and Mr. Abu Zafar (FCA), Chief Financial Officer, National Polymer Industries Limited (FCA) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mahmudul Alam, President and Managing Director (CC) of AB Bank PLC., Mr. K. M. Mohiuddin Ahmed, DMD & CFO, Mr. Md. Aminur Rahman, DMD & COO and Mr. Mohammad Masud Rana, Head of Corporate Finance of National Polymer Industries Limited along with other officials of both organizations were also present on the occasion.