AB Bank PLC receives highest taxpayer award

AB Bank PLC was awarded as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for the 2022-23 Tax year at the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU).

Ihsanul Arefin, FCA, EVP and Md Shafiqur Rahman, EVP of AB Bank PLC received the award of recognition from the chief guest of the programme Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member (TAX Admin & Human Resource Management), National Board of Revenue, reads a press release.

Md Iqbal Bahar, Commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka presided over the programme.