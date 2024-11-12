AB Bank PLC holds training programme on prevention of money laundering

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

AB Bank PLC holds training programme on prevention of money laundering

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 07:06 pm
AB Bank PLC holds training programme on prevention of money laundering

AB Bank PLC. recently organised a day-long training programme on "Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering" for its officials of AD Branches and the Head Office.

The training programme was attended by Mr Mohammad Mokter Hossain, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), as Chief Guest; Mr Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Consultant of AB Bank Foundation and Mr Aminur Rahman, DMD and CAMLCO of AB Bank PLC., as special huest.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, Additional Director of BFIU, Mr Mosharrof Hossain, Joint Director of BFIU, and other AB Bank PLC senior officials facilitated the training programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#ABBank / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

55m | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

4h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

4h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

5h | Videos