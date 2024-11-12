AB Bank PLC holds training programme on prevention of money laundering

AB Bank PLC. recently organised a day-long training programme on "Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering" for its officials of AD Branches and the Head Office.

The training programme was attended by Mr Mohammad Mokter Hossain, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), as Chief Guest; Mr Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Consultant of AB Bank Foundation and Mr Aminur Rahman, DMD and CAMLCO of AB Bank PLC., as special huest.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, Additional Director of BFIU, Mr Mosharrof Hossain, Joint Director of BFIU, and other AB Bank PLC senior officials facilitated the training programme.