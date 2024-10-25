AB Bank PLC holds a training programme in Chattogram

AB Bank PLC recently organised a day-long training programme on "Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" for its officials of selected Branches in Chattogram Division.

The training program was attended by Mr Arief Hossain Khan, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram Branch, as chief guest and Mr Arifuzzaman, Director of Bangladesh Bank, Chattogram Branch, as Special Guest.

Mr Arifuzzaman, Director of Bangladesh Bank, and other senior officials of AB Bank PLC's AML & CFT Compliance Division facilitated the training programme.