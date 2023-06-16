AB Bank Perpetual Bond trading begins

AB Bank Perpetual Bond trading begins

Press Release
16 June, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 09:42 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited participated in a Debut Trading and Ring the Bell occasion of commencement of the trading of AB Bank Perpetual Bonds at Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC (CSE).

The programmes were held at Dhaka Stock Exchange building and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC (Dhaka Office). On these occasions, agreements have been signed by KM Mohiuddin Ahmed, deputy managing director and CFO, AB Bank Limited, one with Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, chief regulatory officer for Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and another one with Mohammed Mahadi Hasan, CFA, chief regulatory officer for Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC on behalf of their respective organisations.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director, AB Bank Limited; M Shaifur Rahman Mazumder, FCA, FCMA, managing director (Acting) of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited; Abdul Halim Chowdhury, independent director of Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC as well as senior officials of AB Bank Limited, Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC were also present on the occasions.

Through this event AB Bank Perpetual Bonds started its journey at Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC. Total size of the issue is Tk571 crore out of which Tk540 crore has been raised through Private Placement and the remaining Tk31 crore came through Public Issue. It is considered as the second largest perpetual bond listed with the stock exchanges after Beximco Sukuk.

