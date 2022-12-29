AB Bank organises training workshop for SME entrepreneurs in Jashore

Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank arranged a daylong workshop on "The responsibilities of SME entrepreneurs and the role of Banks to develop SME business'' in Jashore.

Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office Executive Director SM Hasan Reza was present in the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme.

During this programme, business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Jashore region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs.

Senior officials of AB Bank were present in this programme.