AB Bank organises training workshop for SME entrepreneurs in Jashore

Corporates

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

AB Bank organises training workshop for SME entrepreneurs in Jashore

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 12:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank arranged a daylong workshop on "The responsibilities of SME entrepreneurs and the role of Banks to develop SME business'' in Jashore.

Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office Executive Director SM Hasan Reza was present in the programme as chief guest, said a press release. 

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme.

During this programme, business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Jashore region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs.

Senior officials of AB Bank were present in this programme. 

AB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

4h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

2h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

16h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

15h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh