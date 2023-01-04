AB Bank organises training workshop for SME entrepreneurs in Chattogram

04 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
AB Bank organises training workshop for SME entrepreneurs in Chattogram

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank arranged a daylong workshop on "The responsibilities of SME entrepreneurs and the role of Banks to develop SME business'' at Chattogram.

Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Office Additional Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Amin was present in the program as chief guest, said a press release.

During this programme, business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Chattogram region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs.

Md Mahtabur Rahman, regional head, AB Bank Chattogram along with other senior officials were present in the programme.

