AB Bank opens sub-branch at Maijdee Court

01 March, 2023, 11:00 am
01 March, 2023, 11:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited opened sub-branch at Maijdee Court on 28 February.

The sub-branch is located at Ratan Plaza, 194 Malek Ukil Sarak (Main Road), Maijdee Court, Noakhali, said a press release.

Md Mahtabur Rahman, SEVP & Chattogram regional head, inaugurated the sub-branch.

Sayed Md Moharam Hossain, EVP of Head Office, Md Israfil, branch manager, Chaumuhani, and other officials of the bank along with local dignitaries were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

