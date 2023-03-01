AB Bank opens sub-branch at Maijdee Court
AB Bank Limited opened sub-branch at Maijdee Court on 28 February.
The sub-branch is located at Ratan Plaza, 194 Malek Ukil Sarak (Main Road), Maijdee Court, Noakhali, said a press release.
Md Mahtabur Rahman, SEVP & Chattogram regional head, inaugurated the sub-branch.
Sayed Md Moharam Hossain, EVP of Head Office, Md Israfil, branch manager, Chaumuhani, and other officials of the bank along with local dignitaries were also present during the inaugural ceremony.