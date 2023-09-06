AB Bank Limited signs MoU with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society

Corporates

Press Release
06 September, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 01:05 pm

AB Bank Limited signs MoU with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society

Press Release
06 September, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 01:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) on 5 September 2023. AB Bank Ltd. shall provide training to the women entrepreneurs and shall also allow them financing facilities. 

Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of Corporate & SME of AB Bank Limited and Himangshu Mitra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization, reads a press release. 

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited along with senior officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

30m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World