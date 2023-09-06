AB Bank Limited signs MoU with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society

AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) on 5 September 2023. AB Bank Ltd. shall provide training to the women entrepreneurs and shall also allow them financing facilities.

Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of Corporate & SME of AB Bank Limited and Himangshu Mitra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Trinamul Nari Uddyakta Society (Grassroots) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization, reads a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited along with senior officials of both organizations were present on the occasion.