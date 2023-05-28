AB Bank limited holds school banking conference in Rajshahi

AB Bank Limited, as a lead bank, organised the school banking conference in Rajshahi on 27 May.

Around 300 students from 46 schools in the district attended the conference, said a press release.

The main objective of the event was to let the students know about savings and develop their savings mentality. School banking is a concept to increase financial inclusion of students and an idea to increase financial inclusion of students.

Kazi Rafiqul Hasan, executive director, Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office was the chief guest on the conference. Mahmudul Alam, deputy managing director of AB Bank Limited presided over the session.

The conference was also attended by Md Rezaul Shahriar,

EVP, AB Bank Limited along with officials of Bangladesh Bank's Dhaka and Rajshahi offices, officials of the participating banks and teachers from different educational institutions.