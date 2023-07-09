AB Bank Limited holds 41st Annual General Meeting

AB Bank Limited holds 41st Annual General Meeting

The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AB Bank Limited was held on 8 July 2023 through a Digital Platform. The Chairman of the Board Barrister Khairul Alam Choudhury, presided over the meeting. The Board of Directors, the President, the Managing Director of the Bank Mr. Tarique Afzal and a good number of Shareholders participated in the meeting, reads a press release. 

In the backdrop of local and global economic perspectives, the President and Managing Director of the Bank presented the performance of the Bank in 2022. 

He also assured the shareholders about the continuous development of the Bank's financials. The Chairman of the Board of Directors in his speech emphasized on sound corporate governance, especially being vigilant in respect of money laundering and non-performing loans in view of the recent amendments of banking laws. 

The Chairman also expressed the commitment of the Bank to adhere to undertakings given to Bangladesh Bank, BSEC, Shareholders and depositors for the growth of the Bank. Referring to the Bank Company Act 1991 (amendment up to 2023), he also clarified Bank's position against the willful defaulters.     

Feroz Ahmed was re-elected as Director in the AGM. The shareholders also approved the appointment of Md. Eskandar Miah as Independent Director of the Bank. 

Besides, the meeting adopted Director's Report and the Audited Financial Statements-2022. The shareholders appointed M.M Rahman and Co., chartered accountants, as Statutory Auditor and S. F. Ahmed & Co., chartered accountants, as Corporate Governance Compliance Auditor of the Bank for the year 2023. 

The meeting also approved a 2% stock dividend for the year ended 2022.

At the end of 2022, the operating profit of the Bank stood at BDT 548 crore, profit after tax stood at BDT 68 crore, Earnings per Share (EPS) was BDT 0.79 and Net Asset Value per Share (NAVPS) was BDT 28.37.  

It is notable that this year the Bank completed its 41st year of successful journey. On this auspicious occasion, the bank expressed its deep gratitude to the shareholders, customers, regulators and all the well-wishers.

