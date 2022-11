AB Bank Ltd has recently inaugurated its relocated branch in Tangail.

Tangail Mayor SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir and Major (Retd) Sk Md Yousuf Reza, head of GSSP of the bank inaugurated the new premises with all modern banking facilities on Sunday (20 November), reads a press release.

Senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

The new location of the branch is: 841 Maitra Plaza, Boro Kalibari Road, Tangail Sadar.