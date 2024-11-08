AB Bank inaugurates collection booth at NICVD

AB Bank PLC. inaugurated the renovated collection booth at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), offering full-fledged modern banking services.

This booth, under the Karwan Bazar Branch, will facilitate NICVD's collection and offer payroll services to all the doctors, nurses, and staff.

Mr Tarique Afzal, Managing Director and CEO of AB Bank and Professor Dr Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, inaugurated the booth.

Mr. Syed Mizanur Rahman, Additional Managing Director of AB Bank, and other senior officials of both organisations attended the programme.