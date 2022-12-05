AB Bank hosts training workshop on SME business 

AB Bank arranged a daylong workshop on "The responsibilities of SME entrepreneurs and the role of Banks to develop SME business'' at Barishal recently.

Bangladesh Bank Barishal Office Executive Director Swapan Kumar Das was present in the programme as chief guest, said a press release

AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presided over the programme.

Business skills enhancement, business expansion, obstacles and potential challenges of new SME entrepreneurs in the Barisal region of the country were discussed.

At the end of the day-long training workshop, certificates were awarded to participating new SME entrepreneurs. Senior officials of AB Bank were present at the event.