AB Bank honours teachers by giving credit card

AB Bank Limited has handed over credit cards with easy terms to the honourable teachers at Tungipara with a view to add convenience to their life.

A programme was organised at the Father of The Nation's memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara Govt Primary School and Gimadanga High School where the President and Managing Director of AB Bank handed over the cards to the teachers, reads a press release.

Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara municipality; Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, chairman of Patgati Union Parishad; senior officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present at the event.

