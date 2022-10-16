AB Bank gets JP Morgan award

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

AB Bank has received the "2022 US Dollar Clearing Quality Recognition Award" from JP Morgan Bank recently.

Sazzad Anam, executive director and head, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, Bangladesh Representative Office, Dhaka handed over the certificate and crest to Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Ltd.

JP Morgan Bank has been giving this award globally to acknowledge the consistent and high-quality performance of their client banks since 1997, reads a press release.

The other senior management members of AB Bank Ltd and JP Morgan Bangladesh representative office were also present in the award ceremony.

 

