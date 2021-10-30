AB Bank donates 50,000 blankets to PM's relief fund

Corporates

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 11:41 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

AB Bank Limited donated 50,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund on 28 October to alleviate the sufferings of the country's poor during winter.

AB Bank Limited Independent Director Shafiqul Alam and President & Managing Director Tarique Afzal handed over a sample blanket to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. 

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present at the event among others.
 

