AB Bank disburses loan to marginal farmers through Smart Card at Tungipara

23 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
23 January, 2023, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loan among marginal farmers at Tungipara, the birth place of The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The bank disbursed loans to 107 farmers through smart cards. With this, the bank also started the journey of AB smart account, said a press release.

The programme was organised at Father of The Nation memory-laden Gimadanga Tungipara Govt Primary School while Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor, Tungipara was present as chief guest.

The event was presided by Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Ltd. Besides senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries were also present.

