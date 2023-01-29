AB Bank disburses agricultural loans in Barishal

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to small and marginal farmers through smart credit cards at the Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in Barishal city recently.

Compared with traditional credit cards, smart credit cards have additional layers of security, can store more complex information, and offers a wider range of financial services.

Barishal city Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, Swapan Kumar Das, executive director at Bangladesh Bank's Barishal office, officials from the Department of Agricultural Extension were present at the card handover ceremony with AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal as well as other senior officials of the bank.