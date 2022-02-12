AB Bank cardholders to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

Corporates

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

AB Bank cardholders to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:41 pm
AB Bank cardholders to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

AB Bank debit and credit cardholders will be able to enjoy 50% discount on room rent, 20% discount on health facilities Momo Inn Hotel and Resort, Bogra. 

The credit cardholders can also enjoy B1G1 and special discount on Dhaka-Bogra-Dhaka travel by helicopter.

AB Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with Momo Inn Hotel and Resort, read a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited and Prof Dr Hosne Ara Begum, Chairman of Momo Inn Limited and executive director of TMSS Group, Bogra signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Abdur Rahman and Additional Managing Director of Mom Inn Hotel & Resort, Jewel Khan along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

AB Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

7h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 