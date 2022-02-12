AB Bank cardholders to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

AB Bank debit and credit cardholders will be able to enjoy 50% discount on room rent, 20% discount on health facilities Momo Inn Hotel and Resort, Bogra.

The credit cardholders can also enjoy B1G1 and special discount on Dhaka-Bogra-Dhaka travel by helicopter.

AB Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with Momo Inn Hotel and Resort, read a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited and Prof Dr Hosne Ara Begum, Chairman of Momo Inn Limited and executive director of TMSS Group, Bogra signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Abdur Rahman and Additional Managing Director of Mom Inn Hotel & Resort, Jewel Khan along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.