Aarong's statement on the recent 'rumours and misinformation'

Aarong was born 46 years back, out of the need to create livelihood opportunities in rural Bangladesh and to bring people out of poverty.

Today, with 29 retail stores across Bangladesh, and an e-commerce platform to serve international markets, 75,000 artisans and their families depend on Aarong for their livelihoods, the majority of whom are disadvantaged women.

In addition, around 5,000 people are employed directly by Aarong. Aarong has worked tirelessly for the revival and mainstream popularity of the crafts and rich heritage of Bangladesh as well as created huge commercial potential for our local products at home and abroad. It is noteworthy that half of Aarong's profits are spent on BRAC's development programmes for people living in poverty.

Our producers plan and prepare all year round for festivals like Eid and Pohela Boishakh, which is the peak season. It is extremely unfortunate that a systematic misinformation campaign is being orchestrated by vested interest groups, especially during this festive period. The objective is to tarnish the reputation of Aarong and disrupt sales.

Aarong has become the leading brand of Bangladesh, bringing the beauty, possibilities and unique identity of our country to the world. This has been made possible by the extraordinary craftsmanship of Bangladeshi artisans, Bangladeshi consumers' love and patronage of our crafts and BRAC's unwavering efforts. Very few countries in the world have been able to grow and mainstream their crafts at this scale.

You have always made Aarong a part of your daily life, special occasions, and joyous celebrations. We are deeply grateful. Thank you for discarding the rumours and misinformation, and supporting local artisans and Aarong, a brand that's born and made in Bangladesh.