aamarPay wins gold medal at Seoul International Invention Fair 2023

23 November, 2023, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
aamarPay - the leading online payment gateway & fintech of the country has won the prestigious "Gold Medal" for their remarkable innovation on Digital Payment Ecosystem by Introducing aamarPay Super App at the 19th Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF) 2023 under the Category E for our contribution in the digital financial inclusion of the country.

This significant event was organized by the Korea Invention Promotion Association. From Bangladesh it was managed by A2I (ekshop) which gives inventors all around the world a stage on which to present their entrepreneurial innovation technologies.

The winning innovation, the "Super App," is a groundbreaking achievement in the tech world. This all-encompassing application provides a comprehensive solution for a multitude of services and needs, conveniently accessible through a smartphone. It is a testament to the incredible creativity and ingenuity of the aamarPay team, showcasing the innovative potential of Bangladesh on the global stage.

The journey from concept to victory has been nothing short of remarkable, a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of every team member. The achievement wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of mentors, supporters, and well-wishers who believed in aamarPay vision.

A M Ishtiaque Sarwar, the Managing Director and Founder of aamarPay, expressed gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the honor to the team and valued customers. He emphasized that this victory belongs to every citizen of Bangladesh, and the "Super App" is set to be a transformative force in the country, contributing to the betterment of society.

As aamarPay continues to innovate, we can eagerly anticipate more exciting developments from this pioneering tech company, further enhancing Bangladesh's presence on the global tech stage.

