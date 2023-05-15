aamarPay wins gold medal  at the International Invention & Innovation Exhibition

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:18 pm

aamarPay wins gold medal  at the International Invention & Innovation Exhibition

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 02:18 pm
aamarPay wins gold medal  at the International Invention &amp; Innovation Exhibition

aamarPay, a Bangladeshi payment gateway, has been bestowed with the highly prestigious Gold Medal in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the realms of invention, innovation, and technology  at the International Invention & Innovation Exhibition (ITEX) 2023, hosted in Malaysia

ITEX 2023, a global platform celebrating groundbreaking inventions and innovative solutions, attracted brilliant minds from around the world, said a press release. 

Amidst fierce competition, aamarPay's groundbreaking advancements and pioneering work in the field of payment gateways captured the attention and admiration of the esteemed panel of judges.

This prestigious Gold Medal not only highlights the outstanding efforts of aamarPay's talented team but also showcases Bangladesh's prowess in the domain of innovation on the global stage. It signifies the country's potential to lead the way in fostering groundbreaking ideas and technological advancements.

Speaking on the occasion, aamarPay managing director and founder AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, expressed their gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the honor to their team and valued customers.

They also emphasised aamarPay's unwavering commitment to continue innovating and revolutionising the payment landscape in Bangladesh. This milestone propels them further on their journey to create a seamless and secure digital payment ecosystem, empowering businesses and customers alike.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

3h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone