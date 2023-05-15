aamarPay wins gold medal  at the International Invention & Innovation Exhibition

aamarPay, a Bangladeshi payment gateway, has been bestowed with the highly prestigious Gold Medal in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the realms of invention, innovation, and technology at the International Invention & Innovation Exhibition (ITEX) 2023, hosted in Malaysia

ITEX 2023, a global platform celebrating groundbreaking inventions and innovative solutions, attracted brilliant minds from around the world, said a press release.

Amidst fierce competition, aamarPay's groundbreaking advancements and pioneering work in the field of payment gateways captured the attention and admiration of the esteemed panel of judges.

This prestigious Gold Medal not only highlights the outstanding efforts of aamarPay's talented team but also showcases Bangladesh's prowess in the domain of innovation on the global stage. It signifies the country's potential to lead the way in fostering groundbreaking ideas and technological advancements.

Speaking on the occasion, aamarPay managing director and founder AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, expressed their gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the honor to their team and valued customers.

They also emphasised aamarPay's unwavering commitment to continue innovating and revolutionising the payment landscape in Bangladesh. This milestone propels them further on their journey to create a seamless and secure digital payment ecosystem, empowering businesses and customers alike.