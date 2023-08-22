aamarPay Super App partners with Chorki

aamarPay Super App, a leading fintech company, recently signed an agreement with Chorki, one of the leading OTT Platform in the country, for a strategic payment collaboration.

Under the agreement, Chorki's subscribers will be able to securely make payments through the aamarPay platform, reads a press release.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals representing both organisations at the Chorki hq in Dhaka.

Among them were AM Ishtiaque Sarwer, managing director of aamarPay; Abdul Muktadir Azad, COO; Merajun Naher, deputy manager of Commercial Department; Noor Zannat Fabiha Aunnit, assistant manager of Brand & Digital Department; and Nadvi Mahmood, executive of Commercial Department from aamarPay.

From Chorki, Redoan Rony, CEO; Faisal Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, lead, Marketing Growth; Abbas Usman Reza, lead, Sales; Taposh Kumer Barmon, lead, Product & Tech; along with other high-ranking officials graced the occasion.

This collaboration aims to provide added benefits and a seamless payment experience for users.