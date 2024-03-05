aamarPay Super App partnered with Bongo

05 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 01:33 pm

aamarPay Super App partnered with Bongo

05 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 01:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

aamarPay Super App has recently signed an agreement with Bongo for a Seamless Payment Experience!

aamarPay Super App, a leading fintech company, is excited to announce a strategic payment collaboration with Bongo, one of the leading OTT Platform in the country. 

Under this agreement, Bongo subscribers by allowing them to securely make payments through the aamarPay platform.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals representing both organisations at the Bongo HQ. 

Among them were AM Ishtiaque Sarwer, managing director of aamarPay; Mostafa Badrul Hasan, head of commercial department, Md Ashikur Rahman Ashik, business analyst and product manager, Noor Zannat Fabiha Aunnit, assistant manager of brand and digital marketing department from aamarPay. 

From Bongo, Mamun Atik, chief business development officer, Mushfiqur Rahman, chief content officer, Nazmul Huda Apu, business development manager behalf of Bongo graced the occasion. 

This collaboration aims to provide added benefits and a seamless payment experience for users.

 

 

