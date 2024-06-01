aamarPay launches country's first FinTech 'Super App'

In a groundbreaking move, aamarPay, one of the country's leading online payment gateway companies, has launched the nation's first fintech "Super App"—the aamarPay Super App.

This innovative platform aims to streamline the daily needs of customers by integrating all essential services and payment methods into a single, convenient app. The announcement was made at an event held at the BASIS Auditorium in BDBL Bhawan, Kawran Bazar, Dhaka, on Saturday, reads a press release.

Russell T. Ahmed, President of Basis, praised the initiative, stating, "The aamarPay Super App will be a milestone in improving the digital experience for the people of Bangladesh, which is also in line with the goals of our and the government.

A.M. Ishtiaque Sarwar, Managing Director of aamarPay, highlighted the app's convenience, saying, "This super app is designed to provide users with easy and comprehensive payment solutions, eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps. Customers can manage everything from this digital platform, like electricity bill, gas bill, water bill, internet bill, credit card bill, travel bookings and many more. Additionally, the app offers various campaigns, discounts, and reward points, making it a highly appreciated convenience for our users." It will also provide convenience and we think the convenience of having everything in one place will be greatly appreciated by the customers.

The event was attended by notable figures such as Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division, at MTB, Jubaer Hossain, Manager of Mastercard; From aamarPay Super App Imtiaz Bin Gias, CTO & Director, and Ashikur Rahman, Product Manager, aamarPay Super App These industry leaders discussed the collaborative opportunities that the aamarPay Super App presents for other digital service providers in Bangladesh.

aamarPay is renowned for its payment gateway services to SMEs and other organizations across the country. The aamarPay Super App integrates a wide range of services, allowing transactions to be handled through a user-friendly interface with multiple payment methods. It provides customers with benefits across various sectors, including healthcare, e-services, food orders, and bill payments.

Users of the aamarPay Super App can easily pay their utility bills, book travel tickets anytime and anywhere, and access features such as Merchant Pay, Courier Book, Insurance Payment, and Vehicle Tracker Subscription. This all-in-one app aims to simplify daily transactions and enhance the digital lifestyle of customers throughout Bangladesh.