aamarPay gets 'payment card industry data security standards' certification

Soft Tech Innovation Ltd, which is known as "aamarPay," one of the country's most renowned payment gateway companies, has achieved the highest industry rating for payment data security, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI - DSS) certification.

PCI Council approved the QSA "Enterprise Infosec Consultants," which made this official announcement on 7 December, reads a press release.

A M Ishtiaque Sarwar, managing director, Abdul Muktadir Azad, chief operating officer, Imtiaz Bin Gias, director and CTO, Md Rafat Hossain, vice president of Product and Engineering department, Nagib Mahfuz Plabon, network and infrastructure engineer of aamarPay were among the attendees of the certification event.

From Enterprise InfoSec Consultants, Moshiul Islam, chief executive officer, Md Jahangir Alam, chief operating officer, Md Rawfur Rahman, governance risk and compliance, Md Faridul Islam, head of marketing, were also present at this event.

'aamarPay' is the second largest online payment gateway system in Bangladesh, according to the press release.

'aamarPay' has been working constantly since 2015, providing robust online payment system to different B2B, B2C, C2B, C2C legal business entities by implementing beautiful, simple, flexible and secure financial technology for both E-commerce and F-commerce platforms.

'aamarPay' has always been committed to data security discipline and compliance, as well as the team's unwavering focus on making sure that all their business' technological and behavioral procedures adhere to the strictest industry standards.

'aamarPay' also has a robust network system to maintain the security of customer information and undertakes regular transaction monitoring and network audit programmes.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard PCI DSS is a universally accepted policy that helps to further secure the security of credit and debit card transactions and protect cardholders from misuse of their personal information.

PCI DSS is recognised by MasterCard, Visa, Diner and JCB. PCI DSS focuses on three aspects of security policy implementation: data privacy, integrity, and availability - none of which can completely ignore each other.

With the PCI DSS facility, all types of online transactions such as- utility bills, tuition fees, recharges, subscription-based recurring payments and bill pay can now be performed without having to enter card details every time.

The newly added aamarPay Super Pay app will further benefit customers from the convenience of completing online payments faster.

Earlier this year 'aamarPay' acquired a Payment System Operator (PSO) license from Bangladesh Bank under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulation 2014 (BPSSR-2014).