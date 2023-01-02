aamarPay, Chartered Life ink agreement to collect payment of Premium for Insurance Policies

aamarPay, Chartered Life ink agreement to collect payment of Premium for Insurance Policies

aamarPay and Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd inked an agreement on 29 December 2022 at the latter's Head Office in Dhaka. 

Under this agreement, aamarPay will provide services to Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd in order to collect payment of Premium for Insurance Policies, reads a press release.

Representing aamarPay, Managing Director and Founder AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, Deputy Manager of Commercial Department Merajun Naher, Manager of Accounts & Finance Tarequr Rahman, Assistant Manager (People Care) Sk Lutfey Alahi, and from Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd, Vice President & Head of Corporate Business Department Rajan Chandra Saha, Deputy Vice President & Head of Corporate Operations Department Md Kamrul Ahsan Mozumder, Deputy Manager of Corporate Business Department Md Kamran Hasan Mozumder, Manager Alternative Distribution Channel Department Mirza Md Nabir Uddin, and Corporate Assistant of Corporate Business Md Nurul Matin Mazumder were present.

