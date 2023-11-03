AADAB holds discussion marking World Habitat Day 2023

The Architects Association Directorate of Architecture Bangladesh (AADAB) recently organised a discussion programme titled "Smart Bangladesh – Future steps to ensure fire safety in sustainable urban construction" to mark the World Habitat Day 2023.

The programme was held on 30 October at Begum Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum, reads a press release.

Minister of State for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed was present as the chief guest and Secretary Kazi Washi Uddin was present as the special guest.

Other officials were in charge of the overall execution of the programme under the guidance of Executive Architect Saika Binte Alam.

Brigadier General (Retd) Engineer Ali Ahmed Khan presented the keynote at the programme.

Mir Manjurur Rahman, Chief Architect and Chief Advisor, AADAB delivered the welcome speech at the event.

He highlighted the context and importance of this initiative of the Directorate of Architecture.