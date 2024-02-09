AACOBB organises training on prevention of trade-based money laundering

The Association of Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Bangladesh (AACOBB) has organised a specialised training programme to upskill bankers in fighting trade-based money laundering. The Association of Bankers of Bangladesh Limited (ABB) sponsored the training session.

Md. Masud Biswas, Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the conference as the chief guest. Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank and Chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB); Zia Hasan Mollah, Chairman of AACOBB; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO, BRAC Bank, along with senior officials of different banks attended the training held at BRAC Bank Head Office in Dhaka on January 31, 2024.

This special training programme covered various topics, including Introduction to Trade Products, Introduction to TBML (Trend & Typologies), TBML Preventive Measures, Controls & Best Practices, and Solving Case Studies.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Chairman, ABB, expressed, "Trade-Based Money Laundering poses a significant threat to the banking sector and broader economy. ABB has consistently been at the forefront of driving initiatives and collaborating closely with regulatory bodies to usher in effective change. Continuous training is imperative to help bankers fight the menace effectively. Collaboration between the regulatory body and professional associations goes a long way for tackling the threat to the banking industry." He ended his speech by thanking Masud Biswas and BFIU for their continuous guidelines and support in preventing trade-based money laundering in Bangladesh.

Md. Masud Biswas, BFIU, said, "Concerted efforts between financial institutions and regulatory bodies are pivotal in the fight against money laundering. ABB's proactive approach in organising this training Programme is commendable, and together, we will ensure the integrity of the financial sector towards a strong economy."